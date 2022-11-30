Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.69 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 763.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 36,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

