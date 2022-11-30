Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.49.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

