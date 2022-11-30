Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106,105 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.13% of PBF Energy worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 892,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 137,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,413. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

