Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.5 %

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 91,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,119. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.