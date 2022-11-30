Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $189.29

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.29, but opened at $185.11. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $186.70, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 86.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical



Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

