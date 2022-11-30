Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $189.29

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.29, but opened at $185.11. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $186.70, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.
Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 86.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
