Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. 65,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,775. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

