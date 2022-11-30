Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $17.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 117,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

