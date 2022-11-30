Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $152.39. 52,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

