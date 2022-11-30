Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.78. 18,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,692. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.49.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

