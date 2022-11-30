Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $122.83. 31,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,473. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

