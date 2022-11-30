Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The company has a market cap of $455.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.