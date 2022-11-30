Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $212,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,059,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. 81,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24.

