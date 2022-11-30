Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 75,579 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 23,399.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,330. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

