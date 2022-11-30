Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 3,446,031.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,365 shares during the quarter. FIGS accounts for 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.33% of FIGS worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $83,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 108,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

