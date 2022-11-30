Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 43,491 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

