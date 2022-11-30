Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Increased by Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

