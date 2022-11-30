Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Peabody Energy Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

BTU opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after buying an additional 419,015 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.