PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Up 3.5 %

PVH stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

