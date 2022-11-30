Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 44,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,234,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -490.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 233.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.