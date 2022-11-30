PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $448,385.08 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,478. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PTC

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

