Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Psychemedics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PMD stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

About Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

