Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Psychemedics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PMD stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics
About Psychemedics
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psychemedics (PMD)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.