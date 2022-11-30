PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSPSF shares. Morgan Stanley raised PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $98.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.