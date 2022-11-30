Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,616 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,772. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

