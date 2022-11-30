Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,619 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

