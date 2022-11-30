Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,727 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 342,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

