Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,374,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.