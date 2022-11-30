Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. 161,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

