Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 52.5% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.83. 58,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $321.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average of $293.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

