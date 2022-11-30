Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,918. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.