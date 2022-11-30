Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

GIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

