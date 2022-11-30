Proton (XPR) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $1.39 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.
Proton Coin Profile
Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,881,851,083 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.
Proton Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.
