Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 2,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 499,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,631 shares of company stock worth $9,892,264. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

