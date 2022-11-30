Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and $325,561.17 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00026570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

