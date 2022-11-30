Prom (PROM) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00026247 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $80.82 million and $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.70 or 1.00016235 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00246070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.41637955 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,761,440.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

