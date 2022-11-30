Progyny, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Progyny in a report released on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,306,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

