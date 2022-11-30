Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $61.42. 1,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

