Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Prada has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

