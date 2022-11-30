Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.84. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 26,789 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBPB. StockNews.com raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 4.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

