Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 1.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €57.72 ($59.51) and last traded at €58.02 ($59.81). Approximately 404,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.66 ($60.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAH3 shares. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($86.60) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.09 and its 200-day moving average is €66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

