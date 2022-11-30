Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $437.87

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.87 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 494 ($5.91). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 490 ($5.86), with a volume of 183,465 shares traded.

Polar Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin acquired 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £246,782.25 ($295,229.39).

