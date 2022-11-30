Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.