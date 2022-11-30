Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
