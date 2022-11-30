Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 96,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.