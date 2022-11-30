Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 818 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 322,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,457,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.