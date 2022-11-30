Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $181.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
