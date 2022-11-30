Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 2,148 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 126,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

