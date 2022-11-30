Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,053 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,854. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qurate Retail Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

