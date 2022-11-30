Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 126,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,078. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.