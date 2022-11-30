Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 78,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,679. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

