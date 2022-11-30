Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 165,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

