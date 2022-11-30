Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 53.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $269.49. 30,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

